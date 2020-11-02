“Plow Day” now set for Saturday, November 7th in Princeton

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

An announcement was made on Monday regarding the rescheduled “Plow Day” in Princeton including a new date and location that’s northwest of Princeton.

Organizers report Plow Day is now scheduled for Saturday, November 7, 2020, starting at 9 o’clock in the morning.

The location is two miles west of Princeton on Highway 136 to Route P, then north on Route P four miles to Denver Street, turning east on Denver Street and following the signs.

Those participating in Plow Day can take a pot luck lunch to share, otherwise, hot dogs and chips are to be provided.

A loader tractor is available from Owner Mike Covey. Contacts for Plow Day are Duane DeMoss and Dwayne Place both in Princeton.

