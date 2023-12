The Trenton Post of Veterans of Foreign Wars reports that Violet Breitenbucher, an eighth grader from Pleasant View R-6, has been selected as the third-place winner in the Patriot’s Pen Contest for the VFW district.

Additionally, it was previously announced that Gage Iddings, a senior from Pattonsburg R-2, was the first-place winner in district judging for the Voice of Democracy contest. His recorded audio essay is set to be submitted for statewide judging.