Pleasant View R-6’s Basketball Extravaganza kicks off Saturday night

Pleasant View R-6’s Basketball Extravaganza Saturday night will raise funds for educational field trips and school improvement projects.

Pleasant View Community Club Treasurer Sara Berry says that the night’s activities will start in the school gym at 6 o’clock with a faculty and staff versus students basketball game. A concession stand will be open throughout the night.

Berry says kindergarten through fourth-grade students will perform a cheerleading routine learned in a cheer camp this week during the halftime of the students, faculty, and staff game.

A benefit auction will be held after the first game and before an alumni versus alumni game and Berry notes that the auction includes desserts, seven-ton vehicle support stands, a sports-themed fire pit, a handmade knife, and a quilt.

Superintendent/Principal Rebecca Steinhoff reports that another quilt will be raffled and says there are only 100 tickets being sold for the quilt raffle. Tickets cost $5 for one or $20 for five and may be purchased at the school office. Both quilts have a patriotic theme.

Steinhoff says the school will accept donations for the auction up until Saturday night. There will also be a basketball shootout that youth and adults can also participate in during the halftime of the alumni game.

Pleasant View raised $4,000 during the Basketball Extravaganza last year, and the school hopes to raise more money this year.

Contact Sara Berry at 660-359-3438 for more information.

