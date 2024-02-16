Pleasant View R-6 sets 2024-2025 school calendar for August start

Share To Your Social Network

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved the 2024-2025 school calendar on February 13. The first day of school is set for August 22, with the final day scheduled for May 14, 2025.

Bids for new roofing on various sections of the school were reviewed, and the board selected a bid from Troyer Roofing and Coating amounting to $3,478 to install the roof over the janitor’s room adjacent to the school gym.

The board approved several school field trips. These include visits for the third to fifth grades to Science City at Union Station on May 9, and for the sixth to eighth grades to Hannibal on May 2, to explore the Mark Twain Museum, downtown area, Mississippi Riverboat Cruise, and Mark Twain Cave Complex. The fifth to eighth grades are scheduled to visit a bowling alley in Chillicothe on February 17. Fourth to eighth-grade students meeting specific requirements will participate in the Children’s Literacy Festival in Warrensburg on March 5. An eighth-grade legacy trip is planned for Saint Louis from May 6-8. The first and second grades will visit Union Station to explore Bricktionary A-Z on March 22. Additionally, Abby Richman’s preschool class and Adriane Todd’s kindergarten class are set to visit the Kansas City Zoo on May 3.

Updates to Missouri School Boards Association policies were ratified by the board.

Discussions on school improvements and the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan were held, though no decisions were made.

Updates on the current school year were provided by teachers Hayley Anderson, Kylie Davis, and Taron Loyd.

It was announced that February 16 will be an early dismissal day for Pleasant View, accompanied by a Valentine’s dance from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The third quarter will conclude on March 8, followed by an early dismissal. A teacher professional development session is also scheduled for this date.

A Pleasant View Extravaganza is being organized for March 9.

In a closed session, the board confirmed the appointment of Regina Koon as a school cook, effective February 15.

