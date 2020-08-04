Pleasant View R-6 School releases reopening plan for upcoming school year

The Pleasant View R-6 School District plans to reopen doors to students on August 26th with adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are three phases of the school’s Reopening Plan based on if there are active cases of COVID-19 in the school. Pleasant View will begin the year in Phase 1.

Phase 1 means there are no active cases in the school. It will involve students and staff having their temperatures checked before boarding the bus or entering the building. Individuals with temperatures above 100 will not be permitted to attend that day or the next day.

Students and staff will not be allowed to attend school if they or a member of their immediate family have tested positive of COVID-19 or if they have been identified as a close contact. The school will work with the Grundy County Health Department.

Masks are not required. If a student or staff member wishes to wear one, he or she must provide his or her own.

Students will enter through the front doors, including preschoolers. No water fountains will be used, but water bottle fillers will be available. Students riding the bus will have the same assigned seat each day, and buses will be disinfected between routes. Classroom tables will be disinfected between classes.

Additional seating will be added to the gym and stage area to accommodate students before school for Pleasant View. Field trips will be minimal, and parents are discouraged from attending. Parents will not be permitted inside the building without an appointment.

Lunch periods will remain at the same time, but class groups will eat at separate tables with spacing. Eating outside will be encouraged as weather permits. Parents will not be allowed to eat with children, and food drop off will not be allowed.

Physical education and Art will continue, but classes will be split apart as much as possible. Music will continue with additional spacing. Students will be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities with a signed waiver from a parent or guardian. Pleasant View will follow Missouri State High School Activities Association guidelines for athletic events and recommend social distancing. Some grades will be allowed to interact with each other during lunch, recess, and some special classes.

Phase 2 of Pleasant View’s Reopening Plan involves a case of COVID-19 for a student or staff member. Phase 3 involves community spread in the school building.

Teachers will share a video of themselves and their classroom for parents to view on Facebook and DoJo. An open house on August 24th from 3 to 6 o’clock will include a drive-through drop off for student school supplies. Parents can also pick up enrollment packets.

You may CLICK HERE to read the plan in a new web browser window or read the embedded version of the plan below.

Pleasant View School Reopening Plan



