“The Pleasant View R-VI School District has announced it is ranked 7th out of the 1,228 elementary schools in the state of Missouri. This ranking has been awarded by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and is based on Pleasant View’s academic performance, high school readiness and attendance,” said Rebecca Steinhoff, Pleasant View superintendent.

“The DESE report assesses schools based on ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act),” said Steinhoff. “ESSA became law a few years ago but Missouri schools did not see the impact until the 2017-18 school year. Missouri’s ESSA plan is designed to ensure all students have an opportunity to have a fair and equitable high-quality education and to close educational achievement gaps. This award simply reinforces the mission and commitment of the Pleasant View R-IV district,” said Steinhoff. “Every day, Pleasant View’s faculty and staff strive to provide a successful educational experience for all students. It is our goal that as students graduate from Pleasant View, they possess the skills, knowledge-base, and ability to become productive and responsible citizens.”

The state of Missouri developed a state plan which uses multiple measurements in statewide school accountability and improvement systems. Data and results are provided for all school districts so schools can continue to monitor their individual performance.

The Pleasant View R-VI School District was established in 1958 with the consolidation of several one-room school houses. Since that time, Pleasant View has maintained its reputation of providing a first-rate education in a small school atmosphere. Pleasant View’s mission is “To educate and invigorate students in the quest for the highest standard in academic and personal achievements while building strong character in preparation for continued high education and social participation.”

Danny Westcott, Pleasant View’s school board president, said Pleasant View’s curriculum places an emphasis on preparing students for high school. “Our goal is to graduate students proficient in all subjects, public speaking, organization and project management. By the time students graduate 8th grade, they will have delivered numerous speeches, conquered complex mathematics, organized and present countless projects and enhanced their self-confidence through many center-stage musical performances,” said Westcott. “This preparation is achieved A Proud Legacy, A Solid Foundation, A Bold Future… through high academic standards, small class size, close-knit family atmosphere, and a committed faculty and staff. Our course work follows the Missouri Learning Standards, but we enhance our studies with the culinary arts, agriculture, and parliamentary procedure. In addition, character education is a major focus of the school as each month a different character trait is highlighted throughout the month,” said Westcott.

Outside of the classroom, students are encouraged to participate in concert band, yearbook, cheerleading, boys and girls track, and boys and girls basketball.

The small school structure of Pleasant View allows for interaction among all grade levels — preschool through eighth grade. Middle school students mentor and tutor preschool and elementary students thus fostering leadership skills. Students work together on community and school service projects, school programs and weekly school-wide assemblies.

Pleasant View’s dedicated faculty possess more than 150 years of teaching experience with over half holding a master’s degree or higher. Additionally, the school is supported by the Community Club. The club consists of all Pleasant View families and community members. The organization supports the school by coordinating fundraising for educational outings, classroom supplies, and teacher supplies.

Since 1958, Pleasant View R-VI School District has held true to its motto: “A Proud Legacy, A Solid Foundation, A Bold Future…” For more information about the Pleasant View R-VI School District, contact the school at 660-359-3438.