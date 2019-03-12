Pleasant View R-6 regional Science Fair winners announced

The winners of the Pleasant View R-6 Science Fair went to the regional division of the Mid-America Science and Engineering Fair (MARSEF) and Missouri Junior Academy of Science (MJAS) on Monday.

Andrew Huffstutter MJAS purple ribbon winner and will be going on to the state competition in Columbia and in MARSEF first place in the Earth and Life Science division. Additionally, Andrew placed first in eighth grade overall and was the first place winner overall of the fair. He was also nominated to receive the Broadcom Masters nomination with the potential to compete if selected in the Broadcom Masters Science Competition.

Krista Wilson MJAS white ribbon winner and in MARSEF third place in the Physical Science division. Gabe Gamble MJAS blue ribbon winner and in MARSEF third place in the Physical Science division.