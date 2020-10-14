Pleasant View R-6 recipient of two grants; dates announced for school-related activities

Pleasant View R-6 Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff gave an update on Tuesday evening, October 13th on two grants the district received.

One grant is the Access Grant from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for $4,000. The other is from the Patterson Family Foundation for $3,200.

Dates were announced for school-related activities. Pleasant View will have an early out Thursday, October 15th, and there will be a ball game against Laredo. No school is scheduled for Friday. Other ball games are scheduled for October 19th at Cainsville, October 22nd versus Jamesport, October 27th against Bishop Hogan, October 29th at Milan, November 3rd at Newtown-Harris, and November 5th at Laredo. An early out is planned for November 13th for parent-teacher conferences.

The board approved a Missouri School Boards Association policy update.

No action was taken in an executive session for personnel.

Reddit Share Pin Share 6 Shares