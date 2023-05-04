Pleasant View R-6, Gilman City and Princeton to hold graduation on Friday

Local News May 4, 2023 KTTN News
Graduation with cap and rolled up diploma
Several area schools will hold graduation ceremonies on Friday, May 5th.

Ten eighth graders will graduate from Pleasant View R-6 in the school gym at 6 pm. Physical Education Teacher and Coach Japheth Busick will speak. The valedictorian and salutatorian will be announced at the ceremony.

Nine high school seniors will graduate from Gilman City R-4 in the school gym at 7 pm. Former Teacher and Coach Adam Clark will be the speaker. Peyton Taggart is the valedictorian for Gilman City, and Kyler Preston is the salutatorian.

Princeton R-5 has 28 high school seniors who will graduate in the school gym at 7 pm. Andrew Rhoades is Princeton’s valedictorian with a grade point average of 4.028. Kenny Wright is the salutatorian with a GPA of 4.0.

