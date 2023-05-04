Pleasant View R-6, Gilman City and Princeton to hold graduation on Friday

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Several area schools will hold graduation ceremonies on Friday, May 5th.

Ten eighth graders will graduate from Pleasant View R-6 in the school gym at 6 pm. Physical Education Teacher and Coach Japheth Busick will speak. The valedictorian and salutatorian will be announced at the ceremony.

Nine high school seniors will graduate from Gilman City R-4 in the school gym at 7 pm. Former Teacher and Coach Adam Clark will be the speaker. Peyton Taggart is the valedictorian for Gilman City, and Kyler Preston is the salutatorian.

Princeton R-5 has 28 high school seniors who will graduate in the school gym at 7 pm. Andrew Rhoades is Princeton’s valedictorian with a grade point average of 4.028. Kenny Wright is the salutatorian with a GPA of 4.0.

