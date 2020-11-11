Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education presented update on water damage; purchase of steer for student lunches approved

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved a bid for a 1,500-pound butcher steer the evening of November 10th. The bid was from Zane Jones for 95 cents per pound. Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff reported the beef will be used for student lunches.

An update was presented on water damage in the third through fifth-grade classrooms from windows leaking. Catco of Kansas City will repair the rooms over the Thanksgiving Break.

The board reviewed a rough draft of the 2019-2020 audit. The final draft is expected to be approved at the December meeting.

Steinhoff reported nine students were quarantined as of the evening of November 10th.

An early out for Pleasant View will occur on November 13th for parent-teacher conferences, and November 20th will be the midterm of the second quarter. Another early out will take place on November 24th, and no classes will be held November 25th through 27th for Thanksgiving Break. There will also be an early out December 18th, and no school will be held December 21st through January 1st for Christmas Break.

