Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education hears updates on projects

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education heard updates on building projects at a meeting Wednesday evening.

The spray foam ceiling in the gymnasium is complete, and the new air conditioning units for the gym should be installed by August 1st. The new basketball scoreboard has been ordered, and it should be delivered by the end of August.

Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff announced the school audit will be completed by Bob Conrad August 1st. An open house for Janet Lake’s preschool through eighth grade will be the evening of August 20th at 6 o’clock. The first day of school for Pleasant View is August 22nd.

In a closed session, the board received the resignation of paraprofessional Jeffrey Binney who will be replaced by Crystal Stretch of Chula. The board approved two new students for the 2018-2019 school year. One is a fourth grader, and the other is a sixth grader.

The tax rate hearing was set for the night of August 14th at 7 o’clock with the regular meeting to follow the hearing.

