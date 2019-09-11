Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education hears report on student enrollment

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved a field trip for the seventh and eighth grades at its meeting on Tuesday evening. The classes will travel to Kansas City for the Renaissance Festival on October 14th.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Model Compliance Plan for Special Education was adopted.

Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff reported enrollment is up noting there are 107 students in kindergarten through eighth grade, Janet Lake’s preschool has 20 students and the Early Childhood Special Education preschool has 33 students.

Steinhoff announced there will be an early out for Pleasant View Friday, September 13, 2019, and a book fair will be held September 20th through 27th.

KEYS Lunch with a Loved One will be September 26th. Janet Lake’s preschool through eighth grade Lunch with a Loved One will be September 27th.

In a closed session, the board accepted the resignation of Jeni Moore as Parents as Teachers Coordinator. Cassie Bethards of Trenton was hired as a paraprofessional for Janet Lake’s preschool. The board approved adding an aide for the Early Childhood Special Education preschool as well as an additional Early Childhood Special Education bus route. The head cook position was changed from seven and a half hours per day to eight hours per day.

