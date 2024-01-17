Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education extends Superintendent’s contract, accepts resignations

Share To Your Social Network

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved an $8 million umbrella insurance policy on January 11. The policy, costing $1,500, is provided through the Missouri United School Insurance Council and Arthur Gallagher.

For the school’s internet connection, Bluebird was selected as the service provider.

The board agreed to extend Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff’s contract by one year, ensuring a three-year contract duration. Her salary will be determined at a later date.

The resignations of Cook Valeri Kitchen, effective January 12, and Librarian Penny Tolle, effective at the end of the current school year, were accepted.

An update on school board candidate filings was provided. The three-year terms of Jack Bethards and Jennifer Belvel, along with the one-year term of Derek McCauslin, are set to expire in April. McCauslin and Zach Harris have filed for the two available three-year terms, while Belvel has filed for the one-year term. Consequently, no election will be necessary.

The board received a student enrollment update. The Early Childhood Special Education preschool currently enrolls 28 students, an increase of five from the previous year. Abby Richman’s preschool has 19 students, one less than last year. The student count for kindergarten through eighth grade remains steady at 115, the same as the previous year.

Additionally, a blood drive is scheduled at Pleasant View R-6 on January 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The county spelling bee will take place in Trenton on February 2. The midterm date for the third quarter is set for February 9.

