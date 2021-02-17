Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approves extending COVID leave days

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education on the evening of February 16th approved extending COVID leave days through the end of the school year. Each employee is given 80 hours to use for the 2020-2021 school year.

An update was presented on construction in the third, fourth, and fifth grades. Work was completed in January.

There was also an update on health insurance renewal rates. Quotes should be ready by April 1st and ready to present at the April board meeting.

Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff reported on the dates of upcoming fifth and sixth-grade basketball games. They are against Chula February 18th, against Bishop Hogan February 23rd, against Laredo February 25th, at Grundy County R-5 March 2nd, at Spickard March 4th, at Jamesport March 8th, and at Newtown March 9th.

In an executive session, the board accepted the resignation of Meghan McLain as school custodian.

