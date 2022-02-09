Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approves 2022-2023 school calendar

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved the 2022-2023 school calendar on February 8, 2022.

The first day of school will be August 25th, and the last day of school is planned for May 12th, 2023. Students will attend school five days a week.

A bid was accepted from Bill Barlow and Troy Hanes for $1,600 to install new bathroom stalls this summer.

The board approved a field trip for the eighth grade to go to the Auschwitz Museum and Science City at Union Station in Kansas City on February 23rd.

Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff reported Pleasant View will host a Valentine’s Day Dance for the fifth through eighth grades on February 11th from 5 to 8 p.m. Students from Laredo R-7 and Grundy County R-5 have been invited to attend.

The fifth and sixth-grade basketball teams’ seasons will begin next week. The first game will be against the Chula Bobcats on February 15th.

Pleasant View will have an early out on February 18th and have no school on February 21st.

No action was taken in a closed session.

