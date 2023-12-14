Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approves 2022-2023 audit

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved the 2022-2023 audit on December 12.

Discussions regarding building improvements took place, with no immediate actions decided. Topics included the drainage project, cafeteria entryway, and future initiatives such as applying epoxy to bathroom floors, adding exterior siding, installing a new sound system, renewing a bus lease, and replacing classroom doors.

Updates were shared about the board election scheduled for April 2. Candidate filings will be accepted at the district office during regular school hours. However, filings will not be processed on days when the district is closed due to inclement weather, sickness, weekends, or during the Winter Break from December 18 to 25. The office will close on December 15 at 1:30 p.m. and will reopen on December 26 from 4 to 5 p.m.

The upcoming election will fill two three-year terms, currently held by Jack Bethards and Jennifer Belvel, and one one-year term, currently held by Derek McCauslin. Both McCauslin and Zach Harris have filed for the three-year terms.

The Keys Christmas program is scheduled for December 14 at 6 p.m. Pleasant View will have an early dismissal on December 15 at 1:20 p.m. for the Christmas Break.

A staff workday is planned for January 3, with school resuming on January 4. There will be no school on January 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.