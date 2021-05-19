Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approve bids

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education May 18th approved bids for next school year.

One was from the People’s Coop for diesel at five cents below the pump price.

A bid from Prairie Farms Dairy was approved to provide milk at 30.28 cents for one percent white milk and 33.07 cents for chocolate milk. Delivery days will be Mondays and Wednesdays.

Lunch and breakfast for students will remain free for next school year through the Seamless Summer Lunch Program. The board voted for all staff to eat breakfast and lunch at no cost next school year. The guest lunch price was set at $3, and the extra milk price was set at 35 cents.

The board approved the Pleasant View Student/Parent Handbook, faculty handbook, and a Missouri School Boards Association policy update.

Bids are being sought to redo the ceiling in the cafeteria and library.

Health insurance was discussed, but no action was taken.

Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff reported KEYS summer school started May 17th and will run through June 4th.

The first day of school for 2021-2022 for Pleasant View will be August 25th. An open house is scheduled for parents and students August 23rd at 6 o’clock in the evening.

In a closed session, the board approved hiring Abby Richman as the new after school program coordinator for next school year.

Steinhoff’s salary was increased to $70,000 for next school year.

All preschool through eighth grade enrollment was approved.

