Pleasant View R-6 board approves 2024-2025 school budget

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved the 2024-2025 school budget during its meeting on June 18. The budget includes projected revenues of $2,260,649 and projected expenses of $2,256,900, resulting in a projected surplus of $3,749.

The board also approved a fund transfer on June 30 from Fund 1 to Fund 2 to zero out Fund 2 for the 2023-2024 school year. Additionally, the board approved amending the 2023-2024 budget on June 30 to match the actual revenues and expenditures for the school year.

The 2024-2025 master schedule was approved by the board. Several bids for the next school year were also approved, including Prairie Farms for milk, with strawberry and chocolate milk priced at 39.03 cents per unit and white milk at 36.8 cents per unit. The People’s Coop’s bid for diesel at $2.95 per gallon, or five cents under the pump price, was also accepted.

The board approved the 2024-2025 Faculty Handbook and decided to move a $300,000 certificate of deposit to BTC Bank for two years at an interest rate of 4.99%.

The annual tax rate hearing is set for August 13 at 6 p.m., followed by the regular August meeting. No board meeting is planned for July at this time.

The board declared several items as surplus, including a floor machine and desks. An update on school improvements was provided, noting that the new preschool and bathroom floors should be completed this week. Custodians are waxing the rest of the floors, and new water fixtures have been installed.

It was announced that summer school will be held from July 8 to July 19, with 44 students registered. Pleasant View will hold an open house on August 20 at 6 p.m., with the first day of school set for August 22.

