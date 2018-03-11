Pleasant View R-6 Alumni to compete in basketball game

Pleasant View R-6 alumni will return to the school to compete in an alumni versus alumni basketball game to raise money to fund educational field trips and school improvements.

The alumni game will follow a faculty and staff versus students basketball game. Both will be held at the Pleasant View gym the evening of March 24th, with the first game beginning at 6 o’clock. The games include regular admission.

The halftime of the faculty and staff versus students game will feature a cheerleading performance by kindergarten through fourth-grade students. The halftime of the alumni game will feature a basketball shootout for youth and adults. The cost of the shootout will be $1 per participant.

The Pleasant View Community Club will hold its annual Benefit Auction between the basketball games. The auction will include homemade desserts, a handmade quilt, a handmade knife, a custom-made fire pit, and a pair of seven-ton jack stands.

Tickets for a quilt raffle will cost $5 per ticket or five tickets for $20 and are available at the school. Concessions will be also available that evening.

Contact the Pleasant View School for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...