Pleasant View planning annual extravaganza; coop agreements approved with Laredo and Trenton schools

The Pleasant View R-6 school near Trenton is planning its annual extravaganza with several activities on March 26th beginning at 5:30 pm.

One of the events is a dodge ball tournament and another is a benefit auction with all proceeds going to the Kaley Williams family and the Pleasant View R-6 Community Club. Also scheduled is a mini cheer performance for kindergarten through 4th grade along with a clinic led by the Grundy R-5 High School cheerleaders.

April 8th will be the date for the school spring program. April 14th is an early dismissal with no school on April 15th and 18th for the Easter break.

At a Board of Education meeting, cooperative agreements were approved with the Laredo school for track as well as an agreement with Trenton R-9 for all fall sports in 2022. Options for recycling were discussed with no action taken.

The board voted to extend a contract with Conrad and Higgins for the school district audit for three years beginning with the current school year. The audit cost is $5,150 with a $200 increase each subsequent year. The board also voted to seek bids on health insurance for the upcoming school year.

Following an executive session, the board accepted a resignation from Jennifer Roberts as a bus aide for the upcoming school year.

