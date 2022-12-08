Pleasant View Christmas Program to be held Friday, December 9th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Pleasant View R-VI Christmas Program will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium.

The program will include Mrs. Lake’s Preschool, the elementary band, the Kindergarten class, and students in grades 1st through 8th presenting the musical, “Santa’s Holiday Hoedown.”

What do you do when the North Pole is facing economic hard times? Go to Branson, Missouri of course, and open your own theatre and show. “Santa’s Holiday Hoedown” features appearances by Dolly Holiday, Elveses, Tex Glitter, and of course the main headliner, Santa Claus.

