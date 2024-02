Share To Your Social Network

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education will discuss the 2024-2025 school calendar. The board will meet in the school cafeteria on Tuesday evening, February 13th at 6 pm.

Other items on the agenda include school improvements, a bid opening, the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan, field trip requests, and policy updates. The agenda for February 13th’s Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education meeting also includes a closed session for personnel.

Related