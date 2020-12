Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Pleasant View R-6 School library will be the location for a Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening, December 8, 2020.

The agenda for a 6 o’clock meeting includes public comments from Tiffany Haffner, discussion regarding third through fifth-grade classrooms; the 2019-20 financial audit; a Title 9 policy; and renewal of insurance. There also will be the superintendent’s report and a closed executive session for personnel and student matters.

