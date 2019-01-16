Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education candidate filings were discussed at a meeting Tuesday evening.

Two candidates have filed for the board including incumbent Danny Westcott and Laurie Frisbie filed for three-year terms. No one filed for the two-year term.

The board discussed transportation contracts and a new accounting program with no action taken.

Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff reported 21 students are in early childhood special education, and 20 are in kindergarten through eighth which is up two from last year. The Early Childhood Special Education Preschool has 34 students, which is down two from last year.

Janet Lake’s preschool has 20 students, which is up two. There are 94 students in kindergarten through eighth grade, which is an increase of three.

Steinhoff reported Pleasant View will have an early out Friday. School will be in session Monday for the district’s first weather make-up day. Third quarter midterm is February 1st.

In a closed session, the board approved extending Steinhoff’s contract by one year to maintain a three-year contract, with her salary to be determined at a later date.