Pleasant View Board of Education meeting results

The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Trenton presented a proposal for a new scoreboard at Pleasant View R-6 at the Board of Education meeting Friday.

The scoreboard will cost $4,500, with Coca-Cola to contribute $2,000 towards the purchase. The district agreed to exclusively use Coca-Cola products for eight years.

The board approved the lease renewal for copy machines from ProServ of Saint Joseph and also approved a contract from the Terwilleger Therapy Team of Kearney to continue physical and occupational therapy services for the 2018-2019 school year.

In a closed session, the board agreed to increase substitute pay from $70 to $75 per day for next school year and implemented a long-term (four consecutive weeks) substitute policy.

The board approved the resignation of first-grade teacher Cassie Cordray as well as approving all extra duty contracts.

Like this: Like Loading...