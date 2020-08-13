Pleasant View Board of Education increases tax rate; re-opening plan reviewed

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education increased the tax rate on the evening of Tuesday, August 11th. The tax rate will be $4.9508. That is up by 14.14 cents from the previous rate.

During the regular meeting, the board adopted the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Special Education Compliance Plan. Items approved included the 2019-2020 Annual Secretary of the Board Report, the 2020-2021 school bus routes, and the free and reduced lunch guidelines.

The board went over the reopening plan and it was noted the first day of school for Pleasant View is scheduled for August 26th.

A virtual open house will be held on August 24th from 3 to 6 o’clock. Parents will pull through the circle drive and exchange supplies for enrollment packets. Teachers will post videos introducing themselves and showing the classroom on Class Dojo or Facebook.

There will be a new after school program this year. It will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 on regular school days and from 1:20 to 5:30 on early out days. The program will include a snack, homework help, and organized activities. The cost will be $25 per week per child.

It was reported Pleasant View’s new addition is almost complete. It will house sixth through eighth-grade classes and be ready by the first day of school.

In an executive session, the board hired Kadi Gamble as the after school program coordinator. Enrollment was finalized for the 2020-2021 school year.

