Pleasant View Board of Education increases gymnasium rental fees

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved increasing the gymnasium rental fee at a meeting Tuesday evening. The rental fee is now $200 for in-district residents and $250 for out-of-district residents.

The board approved a field trip for the first and second grades to go to the Kansas City Zoo May 1st as well as the local compliance plan.

Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff gave an update on enrollment at Pleasant View. There are 98 students in kindergarten through eighth grade, 18 in Janet Lake’s preschool, and 25 in KEYS preschool.

Steinhoff shared future dates of importance which include a district early out Friday, midterms September 19th, Family Reading Night September 21st, a book fair September 21st through 28th, KEYS Lunch with a Loved One September 27th, Janet Lake’s preschool through eighth grade Lunch with a Loved One September 28th, and district early outs October 5th and 9th.

In a closed session, the board offered a contract to Cyndy Munday of Chillicothe as the school’s speech and language pathologist for the 2018-2019 school year.