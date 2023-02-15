Pleasant View Board of Education approves student trips

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved trips February 14th.

The first and second grades will go to Legoland and Sea Life of Kansas City on May 5th.

The eighth-grade legacy trip to Minneapolis, Minnesota will be from May 8th through 10th. The students will visit the Mall of America and Target Field.

The board approved a donation of a beef animal from Thomas Farms. Board Member Ben Thomas abstained from the vote.

Approval was given to a contract with BTC Bank to use its Mascot Debit Card program.

Pleasant View’s new Comprehensive School Improvement Plan was discussed. Any necessary changes will be made soon. The plan is expected to be adopted at the March board meeting.

A discussion was held on replacing the carpet in the third through fifth-grade wing this summer. Work would include epoxy coating and staining concrete and tiles.

It was announced Pleasant View will have an early out on February 17th for professional development. The fifth through eighth-grade dance will be on February 17th from 6 to 8 pm.

The eighth-grade iReady award trip to Great Wolf Lodge of Kansas City will be on February 24th.

The Pleasant View Extravaganza will be on March 11th and will include silent and live auctions and a dodgeball tournament.

In a closed session, the board accepted the retirement of Janet Lake as a preschool teacher. The retirement will be effective at the end of this school year.

Related