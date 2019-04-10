Pleasant View Board of Education approves salary increases

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved increasing the base pay of certified teachers at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The base pay will increase $1,000 to $30,000 and a six percent raise was approved for all non-certified hourly employees as well as a five percent increase on extra duty contracts.

The board approved a lease contract with Central States of Saint Louis to provide buses for the district for five years.

The oath of office was administered to incumbent board member Danny Westcott and new members Laurie Frisbie and Jennifer Belvel. Board officers were approved with Westcott as President, Damien Little as Vice President, Jack Bethards Treasurer, and Luke Gibson Secretary.

The board discussed replacing the flooring in the library and computer lab. An update was provided on the eighth grade trip to Branson for two nights which includes visits to Silver Dollar City, The Dixie Stampede, and Fritz’s Adventures. The students will be chaperoned by Hayley Anderson and Naomi Meinecke.

Several other activities were discussed as well, including the school health fair April 25th, first and second grade field trip to the Kansas City Zoo May 1st, fifth and sixth grade sponsoring a blood drive May 3rd, third and fourth grade field trip to Rock Bridge Park in Columbia May 7th, and fifth through eighth grade field trip to Jefferson City May 9th.

Janet Lake’s preschool awards will be May 6th, early childhood special education year-end awards May 16th, eighth-grade graduation May 20th, and end of year awards and field day May 21st. The last day of school for Pleasant View is scheduled for May 22nd.

In a closed session, the board of education increased Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff’s annual salary to $62,000. All non-certified employees, extra duty contracts, and part-time certified contracts were approved. Two resignations were approved: custodian Ronnie Foster, effective July 5th, and board member Jill Reeter, effective May 1st.

The board approved exiting the coop of the school sharing a nurse with Grundy County R-5 and Laredo R-7. Pleasant View will seek a nurse two days per week.