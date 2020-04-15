Pleasant View Board of Education approves salary increases for staff

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education Tuesday evening approved increases in pay for certified teachers and non-certified employees.

The base pay for certified teachers was set at $30,500, which is an increase of $500. Teachers are allowed to move up a step on the pay scale. Forty cents were added to the hourly pay for non-certified employees. Those employees are allowed an addition of a step on the salary schedule.

The board approved staying with Mike Keith Insurance for Pleasant View’s health insurance. The amount the district will pay per employee will remain at $450.

The board decided to move forward with bids for the school addition with bids due back by May 1st.

Oaths of office were administered to incumbent board members Danny Westcott and Tim Miller. Incumbent Ben Thomas is to be sworn in at the May meeting. The board approved officers remaining the same (with Westcott as president, Damien Little as vice president, Jack Bethards at treasurer, and Brenda Allnutt as secretary).

Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff reported online learning will continue, and midterms are to be sent out at the end of this week. The eighth-grade graduation was discussed, and a date is to be announced in the future. The 2019-2020 award ceremony will be held at the beginning of the next school year. May 5th was tentatively set as a day students can drop off or pick up books and supplies.

In a closed session, the board set Steinhoff’s salary at $64,000. Kelli Urton of Trenton was hired as a third-grade teacher, and Melanie Warren of Chillicothe was hired as a fifth-grade teacher. Meghan McLain of Trenton was hired as a janitor effective immediately. Non-certified staff and extra-duty contracts were rehired.

