The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved the hiring of employees in a closed session meeting on May 25th.

Employees hired include Missie Cotton as an early childhood special education preschool teacher and Katie Harvey as a fifth-grade teacher.

Stacey Russell was hired as a part-time social worker for two days a week. Kimberly Elsberry was hired as a part-time counselor for three days a week.

