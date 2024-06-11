Pleasant View Board of Education approves health insurance

Share To Your Social Network

At a special meeting on June 7, the Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved health insurance for the next school year. Health insurance will be provided through Bravo Health Partners for $485.02 per month per employee.

The board also approved new borders for the school playgrounds through Willy Goat Equipment. The Community Club will cover the cost of $1,129.17 for the border of the new playground, which is to be installed in the coming weeks. Pleasant View R-6 will incur the cost of the border for the existing playgrounds, totaling $4,247.83.

Related