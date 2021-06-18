Pleasant View Board of Education approves amended budget, sets tax rate hearing for August 10

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education this week approved, effective June 30th, the 2020-2021 budget amended to match actual revenues and expenditures. The 2021-2022 budget was also approved.

Fund 2 was zeroed out with a transfer from Fund 1 to Fund 2. Anticipated revenues for 2021-2022 are $1,983,464, and anticipated expenditures are $1,912,041.53. There is an expected surplus of $71,422.47.

The board approved a one-year contract with PinPoint Tech for Pleasant View’s technology support for next school year.

A Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan was approved.

A tax rate hearing was set for August 10, 2021, before the board’s regular meeting. There will be no July meeting.

An update was given on building projects. The new kitchen and library ceiling were to be installed in the next week.

Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff reported summer maintenance is underway. Floors are being waxed, and carpets are being shampooed.

A back-to-school open house for Pleasant View will be on August 23 at 6 o’clock in the evening. The first day of school will be August 25th.

