Pleasant View Board of Education announces eighth-grade graduation

Information was shared at the Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education meeting Tuesday on graduation and the KEYS summer school program.

The district plans to hold eighth grade graduation on the blacktop area of the school grounds the evening of June 12th at 5:30. The KEYS summer school program is scheduled for July 6th through 23rd.

The board approved a 10 cent increase in student lunch prices. Lunch will now cost $2.65. Breakfast will stay the same at $1.40.

Prairie Farms Dairy was approved to provide milk products next school year. Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff says white milk costs 29 cents per half pint and chocolate and strawberry milk are 31 cents per half pint. Pleasant View charges students 30 cents per each half pint.

The People’s Coop was approved to provide diesel fuel. The cost is five cents off the pump price.

Also approved was a contract with Pinpoint Tech LLC for technology services at a rate of $50 per hour, the master schedule for the school year, and student and faculty handbooks.

During an executive session, the board approved employment of summer school staff for early childhood special education. An extra duty summer contract was also approved for Kaley Williams, who will provide reading services. Preschool and kindergarten through eighth grade enrollment lists were approved for the 2020-2021 school year.

