Pleasant View announces early out, Family Night, and midterm dates

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved a bid for a hog at their meeting on Tuesday, September 10th. The bid was submitted by Yoder’s, offering $1 per pound live weight.

In other business, the board approved a memorandum of understanding with Powerback Pediatrics regarding applied behavior therapy services for the school.

Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff provided an update on school improvements. The installation of the playground has been completed, and no additional projects are currently in progress. An update was also given on the Get the Lead Out project, with reimbursement efforts underway, but no action was taken by the board.

The board reviewed the school’s Comprehensive School Improvement Plan during the meeting, but no action was required at this time.

Steinhoff also reported that 54 students completed the iReady Summer Challenge. As a reward, those students were treated to a trip to the Rush Funplex in Kansas City.

Additionally, Pleasant View has eight students participating in the Trenton Sports Cooperative agreement. Three students are involved in football, three in softball, one in volleyball, and one in cheerleading.

The board announced several upcoming events, including the first quarter midterm on September 20th. An early release is scheduled for September 27th in celebration of Trenton’s homecoming. There will be no school for Pleasant View students on October 7th due to all-staff professional development in King City. The school’s Family Night is scheduled for October 11th.

The board also entered into a closed session during the meeting, but no action was taken.

