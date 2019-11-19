Plattsburg man arrested For child pornography

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control announces the arrest of Andrew M. Kennedy, 26, of Plattsburg, Missouri, on Friday, November 15, 2019, for possession of child pornography.

The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit, Western Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, and Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

On November 15, 2019, investigators contacted Kennedy at his residence located on West Maple Street in Plattsburg. As a result of their contact, Kennedy was found to be in possession of electronic equipment containing child pornography. Investigators seized the child pornography and electronic equipment. Kennedy was arrested and transported to the Clinton County Jail.

On Saturday, November 16, 2019, the Andrew County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Kennedy with one count of possession of child pornography. Kennedy’s bond was set at $10,000.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares