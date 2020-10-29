Plans underway for Christmas parade in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Plans are being made for what’s likely to be the only “community parade” in Trenton this year.

The route has been lengthened for the annual Christmas parade and includes more streets and neighborhoods than before. A committee has announced that entries are being accepted for night time Christmas parade on December 4th. The parade route also has been released which has entries lining up in the northern part of the Trenton, then winding through residential streets, the downtown area, before concluding at the Grundy County Museum. Businesses, organizations, and others are asked to submit parade entries by calling Cindy Jennings at 359 1923.

There’s no fee for the Christmas parade. Entries are to line up in the parking lot of Farmer’s Bank of Northern Missouri and if needed, the North 65 Center. Christmas lights and decorations will be encouraged for the entries.

The parade will begin at 6 o’clock that Friday evening and follows a winding route to avoid the closed portion of 17th street where the railroad bridge is out. When entries turn onto 28th Street, plans are for the parade to travel by Eastview Manor Care Center and on the circle drive of Sunnyview Nursing Home to allow residents to see it. The route then involves traveling Princeton Road, 22nd street (crossing its bridge), to Chestnut then south to 17th street. It’ll turn one block left to Main Street, then through the downtown area, turning onto 7th, then to Washington street; before returning to 9th and Main and concluding at the museum located at Mable and Tinsman.

Other activities might be added for the December 4th Christmas event in Trenton.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of other parades in Trenton including those usually held for the North Central Missouri Fair this summer and the Missouri Day Festival this fall. Organizers for the annual “Festival of Trees,” normally held the day after Thanksgiving at the Trenton Rock Barn, have announced the cancellation of that event for this year. It also includes the cancellation of their Christmas parade. The festival has been a fundraiser for developmentally disabled citizens including the Gifted Group and usually includes an auction of decorated trees and wreaths, gift baskets, and food. The cancellation decision was made due to the continuing health and safety precautions and social distancing recommendations regarding gathering in one place. (like the Rock Barn)

Each of the Trenton groups involving the Festival of Trees, Missouri Day Festival, and North Central Missouri Fair are looking to hold their events next year.

The night time Christmas parade in Trenton is scheduled to be held on December 4th, and entries are to be submitted to Cindy Jennings of Trenton.

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares