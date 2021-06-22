Plans underway for Bright Futures Gallatin Back to School Bazaar

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Plans are underway for the annual Bright Futures Gallatin Back to School Bazaar. Businesses, organizations, and individuals are invited to help with the in-person event, which will be on August 5th at 5:30 in the evening.

Help is needed with things planned at the event, including a hot dog supper, school supplies based on need, haircuts for students, and clean start kits, which involve hygiene items and laundry detergent. Help is also needed with gym shoes, gently used Bulldog apparel for Pass the Pride, and health and nutrition options.

Anyone who would like to volunteer or help with the Bright Futures Gallatin Back to School Bazaar on August 5th should contact Shonna Morrison at [email protected].

