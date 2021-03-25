Plans underway for 2021 Independence Day celebration in Trenton and Grundy County

Reddit Share Pin Share 10 Shares

Plans are underway for the 2021 Independence Day celebration for Trenton and Grundy County, being organized again by a committee of local residents working through the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Chairperson Diane Lowrey said this year’s event has been scheduled for Friday, July 2, and will again be held at the Black Silo Winery, which was the location of the 2020 event. There will be a new twist to 2021 activities, with a special music concert and children’s events in the Five Points area of downtown Trenton planned earlier in the evening before the fireworks display, which will take place at around 9:30 p.m. Those activities are being organized by the Trenton Downtown Improvement Association/Main Street Trenton, and additional information will be announced later.

“We are excited to once again bring an Independence Day fireworks display to the residents of Trenton and Grundy County and hope that by having them on Friday along with the TDIA/Main Street event, we will be providing a fun evening of activities for our community as well as visitors who want to take in the activities in as well,” Mrs. Lowrey said.

Fundraising has begun, with the committee hoping to raise between $4,000 and $5,000 to purchase fireworks for the show. Plans call for the show to last around 30 minutes.

“Black Silo provides a great location for events such as the fireworks show, with plenty of parking available for those wanting to drive to the winery watch from that location,” Mrs. Lowrey said. “In addition, there are other areas near the winery where persons can park and view the display.”

There will be no cost to view the show; however, persons wanting to make a donation to help defray costs can do so by sending their money to the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce at PO Box 233, Trenton, MO 64683. Money can also be left at the chamber office, located in the Eastgate Shopping Center, or by contacting Mrs. Lowrey at 660-653-0607, who will pick up donations if needed. Checks should be made out to the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce, with “fireworks” written in the memo line. All donations are tax-deductible.

