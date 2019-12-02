Planning underway for Great Northwest Day in Jefferson City

Planning is underway for Great Northwest Days in Jefferson City on February 4th and 5th, 2020. Many communities and counties are expected to have representatives attend at the Capitol Plaza Hotel.

Great Northwest Day has taken place annually since 2003 and provides constituents from northwest Missouri the opportunity to engage in a unique regional, cooperative approach to communicate with state leadership in Jefferson City. This event includes introductions to the House and Senate; a regional lunch, then an evening buffet with State legislators, department heads and elected officials. This year’s evening event will feature a Luau to showcase community and county booths while emphasizing regional priorities and the promotion of local attributes.

Legislative priorities are being collected for consideration by the regional Great Northwest Day steering committee. Organizations throughout the 19 counties have been asked to identify and submit to the committee the issues that may impact the entire region. The groups include County Commissioners, Missouri association of counties; Solid Waste Districts; Transportation Advisory Committees, Regional Planning Commissions, area agency on aging, Missouri Municipal League, and school superintendents. Once collected, priorities will be narrowed down to the top three or four and presented to the Missouri legislative body at the state capitol.

Registration for the 2020 event is open and can be completed on the Great Northwest Day website.

Grundy county’s contact for Great Northwest Day is Micah Landes. Phone 660-973-2996.

