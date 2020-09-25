Planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of September 28, 2020

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of September 28 – October 4, 2020.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and bridge rehabilitation project over Route T (mile marker 58-60) through spring 2021. A 14-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 169 – Drainage work from Heritage Drive to County Road 305, Sept. 28

U.S. Route 169 – Permit work at County Road 351, Sept. 28 – 30

Route Y – Pothole patching at County Road 4, Sept. 29

Atchison County

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement at Prospect Street in Westboro, Sept. 28, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entrance to Prospect Street from Route O will not be permitted while work is ongoing.

Route BB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement north of 170th Street, Sept. 29, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Buchanan County

I-29 – Resurfacing project from south of Route O to the Platte County line through mid-October. I-29 will be narrowed to one lane from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly and some lane closures could remain up around-the-clock.

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Guardrail work in preparation for a resurfacing project from I-29 (Exit 50) to Route FF. The resurfacing project is expected to begin October 4.

Route HH – Culvert replacement 2 miles east of Route 116, Sept. 28

Route E – Permit work from Southeast Crabapple Road to Southeast Maiden Creek Road, Sept. 28 – 30

Route V – Permit work south of Southwest Willis Road, Sept. 28 – 30

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Permit work southbound just south of Francis Street, Sept. 28 – Oct. 7

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Permit work southbound just north of Charles Street, Sept. 28 – Oct. 13

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around-the-clock in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge through early November

Route Z – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Tater Hill Creek, 1.1 miles west of U.S. Route 65 through mid-December.

U.S. Route 24 – Flood repair from the Moss Creek Bridge to the Missouri River Bridge through October. The shoulders in this section will be closed for the duration of the project. In addition, from Sept. 28 through Oct. 6, one lane of U.S. Route 24 in this same 4-mile section will be closed for shoulder widening and pavement marking. Temporary signals will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Chariton County

Route DD – Pothole patching from Route 129 to Route O, Sept. 28 – Oct. 2

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Clay County line to just north of Route 116 through late October

Route 33 – Scrub seal project from Route 116 to 2 miles south of Route 116, Sept. 28

Route 116 – Resurfacing project from east of Plattsburg to Route A/33 in Lathrop, Sept. 29 – Oct. 1. There is a 10-foot width restriction in place. Flaggers and pilot car will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Daviess County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Route C (Exit 78) to U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92, Harrison County) through early October. This includes Saturday work.

DeKalb County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Ervens Branch, 0.4 miles north of Route W, through early November.

Gentry County

Routes AA and EE – Pothole patching, Sept. 28

Route A – Pothole patching, Sept. 28 – 30

Route AF – Drainage work at Route B, Sept. 29

Grundy County

Route 6 – Sidewalk work in Trenton from 4th Street to the Muddy Creek Bridge through mid-October. This includes Saturday work.

Harrison County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92) to Route C (Exit 78, Daviess County) through early October. This includes Saturday work.

Holt County

Route T – CLOSED for a slide repair project near Mill Bluff Road, south of Forest City, through Oct. 1.

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project over Kimsey Creek through early October. A 16-foot width restriction is in place.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around-the-clock in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Livingston County

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River through late November. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through late November. An 11.5-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around the clock, in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the White Cloud Creek and Big Slough bridges, east of Route AB, and Stream and Florida Creek bridges, west of Route AB. The project to replace all four bridges is expected to continue through early December.

Route B – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route AD to Route FF, Sept. 28 – 30, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route WW – Culvert repair at 350th Street, Sept. 28

Route V – Permit work east of 290th Street, Sept. 28 – 30

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through the end of the year.

