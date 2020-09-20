Planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of September 21, 2020

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in northern Missouri for the week of September 21 – 27.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and bridge rehabilitation project over Route T (mile marker 58-60) through spring 2021. A 14-foot width restriction is in place.

Route K – Tree trimming from County Road 376 to County Road 390, Sept. 21 – 22

Route Z – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 275 to County Road 276, Sept. 22, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route Y – Pothole patching at County Road 4, Sept. 22

Atchison County

Route U – CLOSED for further evaluation of a completed bridge rehabilitation project south of Phelps City.

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to the Brownville Bridge, Sept. 21 – 25

Route 46 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 59 to Route EE, Sept. 21 – 25

Route F – Drainage work 1 mile north of Route B, Sept. 21 – 25

Buchanan County

I-29 – Resurfacing project from south of Route O to the Platte County line through early September. I-29 will be narrowed to one lane from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly and some lane closures could remain up around-the-clock. The project is expected to be completed in mid-October.

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Guardrail work in preparation for a resurfacing project from I-29 (Exit 50) to Route FF. The resurfacing project is expected to begin in early October.

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Permit work southbound just south of Francis Street, Sept. 17 – Oct. 7

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Permit work southbound just north of Charles Street, Sept. 17 – Oct. 13

Route 371 – Culvert replacement 0.5 miles north of Taos Road, Sept. 22

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around the clock, in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge through early November

Route Z – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Tater Hill Creek, 1.1 miles west of U.S. Route 65 through mid-December.

Chariton County

Route DD – Pavement repair from Route 129 to Route O, Sept. 21 – 25

Clinton County

I-35 – Guardrail work as part of a resurfacing project from the Clay County line to just north of Route 116 through mid-September

I-35 – Pavement repair northbound from mile marker 42.4 to mile marker 42.6, north of Lathrop, Sept. 16 – 22

Daviess County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Route C (Exit 78) to U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92, Harrison County) through September

Route 6 – Scrub seal project from the Thompson Creek Bridge to 4th Street in Trenton (Grundy County) through Sept. 28

Route K – Pothole patching from Route P to Route 6, Sept. 22 – 23

Route P – Pothole patching from Route 13 to Route K, Sept. 24 – 25

Route V – Drainage work 3 miles west of Route 190, Sept. 24 – 25

DeKalb County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Ervens Branch, 0.4 miles north of Route W, through early November.

I-35 – Culvert repair northbound at mile marker 55.4, north of Cameron, Sept. 21 – 22

Gentry County

Route DD – Pothole patching, Sept. 21 – 22

Route J – Pothole patching, Sept. 21 – 24

Route 85 – Pothole patching, Sept. 23 – 24

Grundy County

Route 6 – Sidewalk work in Trenton from 4th Street to the Muddy Creek Bridge through late September. This includes Saturday work.

Route 6 – Scrub seal project from 4th Street in Trenton to the Thompson Creek Bridge (Daviess County) through Sept. 28

Harrison County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92) to Route C (Exit 78, Daviess County) through September. This includes Saturday work.

Holt County

Route T – CLOSED for a slide repair project near Mill Bluff Road, south of Forest City, through early October.

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project over Route E through Sept. 14 and Kimsey Creek through late September. A 16-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 59 – Concrete replacement east of Oregon, Sept. 21 – 25. Temporary traffic signals will be in place around-the-clock to guide motorists through the work zone.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around the clock, in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Livingston County

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River through late November. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through mid-December. An 11.5-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around the clock, in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Mercer County

Route M – CLOSED for permit work at the Muddy Creek Bridge, Sept. 22 – 23, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Route M – Permit work at the Muddy Creek Bridge, Sept. 24 – 25. This will be a lane closure only.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the White Cloud Creek and Big Slough bridges, east of Route AB, and Stream and Florida Creek bridges, west of Route AB. The project to replace all four bridges is expected to continue through early December.

Route WW – Culvert repair at 350th Street, Sept. 21 – 22

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route U to Route VV, Sept. 23 – 24, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route OO – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Icon Road to Imperial Road, Sept. 25, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project 0.2 miles west of Route B near Green City through September

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through the end of the year.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares