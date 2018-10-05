Planned road work in Northern Missouri for the week of October 8, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in North Missouri planned for the week of October 8 – 14 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching and shoulder work, Oct. 9 – 12

Interstate 29 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Route 111, Oct. 9 – 13

Buchanan County

I-229– Resurfacing project from 22 nd Street to the I-29 ramps, Oct. 9 – 12

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Pedestrian crossing improvement project at Faraon Street and U.S. Route 36, Oct. 9 – 12

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Shoulder work from just east of the DeKalb County line to Route 33 (DeKalb County), Oct. 9 – 12

U.S. Route 36 – Core drilling from the Livingston County line to Route 13, Oct. 10

Carroll County

Route D – Railroad maintenance at the Marceline Sub Railroad crossing in Norborne, Oct. 9, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 10 – Resurfacing project from Route FF to Business U.S. Route 65 near Carrollton, Oct. 10 – 12

Clinton County

U.S. Route 169 – Sealing rumble strips from the city limits of Trimble to the Buchanan County line, Oct. 9. A pilot car will direct traffic through the work zone.

I-35 – Pavement repair southbound from mile marker 51 near Cameron to mile marker 48 near Route HH, Oct. 9 – 11. This project will include overnight lane closures and a 12-foot width restriction.

Daviess County

Route J – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 4 th St in Altamont to Titan Road, Oct. 9, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 190 – Shoulder work in the southbound lane at Otter Road, Oct. 9 – 11

Route 6 – Centerline and shoulder work from Route P to I-35, Oct. 9 – 12

Route J – CLOSED for culvert replacements from Titan Road to Route D, Oct. 10 and Oct. 12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 169 – Shoulder work just north of Route 31/E, Oct. 9

Gentry County

Route Z – Pothole patching, Oct. 10 – 12

Grundy County

Route W – Pothole patching from Route F to Route A (Livingston County), Oct. 9

Route 6 – Shoulder work from Route 146 to Route WW, Oct. 9

Harrison County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Route N at Eagleville, Oct. 9 – 12. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching from Meadville to the Macon County line, Oct. 9 – 10

Route 11 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Kayak Road to Jewel Road, Oct. 10, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 11 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Kale Road to Knoll Road, Oct. 12, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching, Oct. 9 – 12

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Milling northbound from 300 th Street to 282 nd Street, Oct. 9 – 10

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 220 th Street to 230 th Street, Oct. 9, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 230 th Street to 240 th Street, Oct. 10, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 136 – Milling from Route E to Liberty Road, Oct. 12

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through October. A signed detour is in place.

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Elm Branch Bridge. The road will be closed through October. A signed detour is in place.

Route 139 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Route 6 (Sullivan County), Oct. 1 – 6. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Sullivan County

Route 5 – Pothole patching from the Linn County line to Route M, Oct. 9 – 12

Route 139 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line (Putnam County) to Route 6, Oct. 9 – 12. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. At a minimum, the bridge will remain closed through November. The closure could be extended if further assessment warrants.

Route 46 – Shoulder work, Oct. 9 – 10

Route W and Y – Pothole patching, Oct. 12