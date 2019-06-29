Planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of July 1, 2019

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in northern Missouri for the week of July 1 – 7.

Most routine work zones will stop at noon Wednesday, July 3 and resume at 7 a.m. Friday, July 5 for the Independence Day holiday, but some closures may remain in place.

Continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

Andrew County

Route O – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through the end of September.

Interstate 29 – Bridge maintenance at the Nodaway River Bridge, northbound, July 1 – 3

Route M – Drainage work, July 3

Atchison County

Route CC – CLOSED until further notice due to a damaged culvert under the roadway.

Route J – CLOSED at the Tarkio River Bridge for a bridge replacement project through the end of August.

I-29 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Route 111, July 1 – 3, 5 & 6

Buchanan County

Route A – Pavement repair from U.S. Route 169 to I-229, July 1 – 2.

Route AC – CLOSED for bridge maintenance over U.S. Route 36. The closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 1 and is scheduled to reopen at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2. All ramps at the bridge will remain open.

I-229 – CLOSED at the ramp from northbound I-229 to U.S. Route 36 for bridge joint repairs through July 3.

Cook Road – CLOSED for bridge maintenance over I-29. The closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2 and is scheduled to reopen at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3.

I-229 – CLOSED at the ramp from westbound U.S. Route 36 to southbound I-229 for bridge joint repairs through July 3

Caldwell County

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route B to Gould Farm Road, July 1, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carroll County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding.

Chariton County

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from the city limits of Marceline to the city limits of Keytesville, July 1 – 3, 5 & 6. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Route 129 – Resurfacing project from Route W to Route PP near Salisbury, July 1 – 6. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Clinton County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge south of Gower through September.

I-35 – Pavement repair southbound from mile marker 43 to mile marker 41, July 1 – 3. This includes overnight lane closures.

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route K south to Route K north, July 2, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route K north to Bethany Church Road, July 3, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Daviess County

Route KK – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through mid-July.

I-35 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Bridge and the Overflow Bridge, July 1

Route 6 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Bridge and the Overflow Bridge, July 1 – 7. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

DeKalb County

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route E to Liberty Road, July 2, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gentry County

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from 2 miles west to 1 mile east of Carmack Junction, July 1 – 2

Grundy County

Route O – Pothole patching, July 1 – 3

Harrison County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Eagleville to the Iowa state line, July 1. A 14-foot width restriction is in place.

Route BB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement, July 1 – 3

Route U – Pothole patching, July 1 – 3

Holt County

Route T – Open to one lane only until further notice at Mill Bluff Road due to roadway damage. Use caution.

U.S. Route 59 – Slide repair from Route 111 to I-29 east of Oregon, July 1 – 3

I-29 – Guardrail work, southbound only, between Exit 75 and Exit 67, July 1 – 3, 5 & 6

Linn County

Route U – Pothole patching, July 1 – 2

Route V – Pothole patching, July 3

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Shoal Creek Drain Bridge through mid-July. The bridge was closed after flooding damage.

Mercer County

Route 145 – CLOSED until further notice due to culvert damage from Route B to U.S. Route 136

Nodaway County

Route J – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route M to 390th Street, July 1, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 148 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 71 near Maryville, July 1 – 3, 5 & 6. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Putnam County

Route 5 – Scrub seal project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 36, July 1 – 3, 5 & 6. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 143rd Road to 220th Street, July 1, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route 6 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, east of Humphreys, and West Yellow Creek Bridge, east of Milan, through late August.

Route EE – CLOSED until further notice at the Medicine Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding. The roadway will remain closed until the rehabilitation project is complete in September.

Route PP – CLOSED until further notice at the East Medicine Creek Bridge after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in fiscal year 2020.

Route ZZ – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Fork Locust Creek near Harris through mid-July.

Route 139 – Intersection and sidewalk improvements through Newtown beginning on the south end of town working north (east side of road) then south (west side of road), July 1 – 3, 5 & 6.

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is was originally scheduled for fiscal year 2021, but has been changed in the draft STIP to let for contractor bidding in fall 2019 as part of Governor Parson’s Focus on Bridges plan.