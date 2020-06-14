Planned road work in north Missouri for the week of June 15, 2020

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of June 15 – 21.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route 48 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Agee Creek through mid-August. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and Route T (mile marker 58-60) through January 2021. Traffic will remain head-to-head in the northbound lanes through early August. A 14-foot width restriction is in place. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Route J – CLOSED for a scrub seal project from P to Route M (Nodaway County), June 15, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route P – CLOSED for a scrub seal project from Route J to Route 48, June 15, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Atchison County

120th Street – CLOSED for a culvert replacement west of U.S. Route 59, June 16, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Routes B, C, and AA – Pothole patching, June 15 – 19

Buchanan County

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from just east of Route AC (Riverside Road) to Route 31 (DeKalb County) through June. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. A 10.5-foot width restriction is in place.

I-29 – Guardrail repairs in preparation for a resurfacing project from south of Route O to the Platte County line through mid-October. The resurfacing project is scheduled to start in August and run through mid-October.

Route 31 – CLOSED for permit work north of Southeast Kemmer Road, June 15, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Route H – Pavement repair from Route 371 to Route A, June 15 – 17. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

I-229 – Bridge flushing, June 15 – 18

I-229 and U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching, June 15 – 18

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail work in the westbound lanes from the Livingston County line to Route 13 through early July. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Route 13 – Bridge rehabilitation project over U.S. Route 36 in Hamilton through July. The bridge will remain narrowed until repairs are complete. Westbound U.S. Route 36 will be reduced to one lane under the bridge during daylight hours.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide.

Route C – CLOSED at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding. The project to replace the bridge was part of the March 2019 letting and was awarded to Gene Haile Excavating, Inc. The contractor plans to begin work on June 22 and continue through October.

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Resurfacing and shoulder improvement project from approximately 2 miles west of DeWitt to Route 5 in Keytesville through early July. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route DD – Pavement repair from Route D to Route O, June 15 and 17

Route D – Pavement repair from Route 5 to Route 129, June 18

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Clay County line to just north of Route 116 through early July

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the DeKalb County line to Shoal Creek through early September

Route 116 – Scrub seal project from U.S. Route 169 to the east city limits of Plattsburg and from Shoal Creek to I-35, June 15 – 17

Route 116 – Permit work from U.S. Route 169 to Southwest Smith Halferty Road, June 17 – 18

Route 33 – Scrub seal project from Route 116 to U.S. Route 36 (DeKalb County), June 18 – 23

Daviess County

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from I-35 to the Muddy Creek Bridge east of Trenton (Grundy County) through late August

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Route C (Exit 78) to U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92, Harrison County) through September. Crews may be working, and the roadway reduced to one lane each direction, around-the-clock.

Route T – CLOSED for a scrub seal project from McFall to U.S. Route 69, June 15, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 33 – Scrub seal project from U.S. Route 36 to Route 116 (Clinton County), June 18 – 23

DeKalb County

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from Route 31 to just east of Route AC (Riverside Road, Buchanan County) through June. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. A 10.5-foot width restriction is in place.

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over the North Fork of Lost Creek through July. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Gentry County

Route T – CLOSED for a scrub seal project from Route A to McFall, June 16, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route T – CLOSED for a scrub seal project from Gentryville to Route A, June 17, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Grundy County

Route 6 – Sidewalk and utility work from 4th Street to the Muddy Creek Bridge in Trenton through July. This includes Saturday work.

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from the Muddy Creek Bridge east of Trenton to I-35 (Daviess County) through late August

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED until further notice from Route T to Route B due to a culvert washout

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92) to Route C (Exit 78, Daviess County) through September. Crews may be working, and the roadway reduced to one lane each direction, around-the-clock.

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over I-29 (Exit 79) near Mound City. The contractor plans to have the bridge open to two-way traffic in late June.

Route H – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Nichols Creek through June. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Easter Creek near Oregon through mid-August. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

U.S. Route 159 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Penny Slu Bridge through mid-August.

Route T – CLOSED for a slide repair job through mid-August.

Route E – CLOSED for the bridge deck replacement project on I-29, June 16 and 19, 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project over Route E and Kimsey Creek through early September. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through late November. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. An 11.5-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River through late November. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 to U.S. Route 169 (Worth County) through early July. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. An 11-foot width restriction in place.

Route J – CLOSED for a scrub seal project from Route M to Route P (Andrew County) June 15, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route M – Drainage work in Barnard, June 15

Route YY – CLOSED for pothole patching from 155th Street to 170th Street, June 15 – 16, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Route EE – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 180th Street west to 180th Street east, June 16, 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route PP – CLOSED for pothole patching from 215th Street to 230th Street, June 17, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route AA – Culvert replacement west of Route VV, June 17

U.S. Route 136 – Drainage work at 300th Street, June 18

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Medicine Creek. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Worth County

Route 46 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 169 to U.S. Route 136 (Nodaway County) through early July. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. An 11-foot width restriction in place.

