Pipeline Association of Missouri to hold public meetings in Chillicothe and Kirksville

The Pipeline Association of Missouri, in cooperation with the Missouri Emergency Response Commission, is having public meetings next month in Chillicothe and Kirksville for local emergency responders who have pipelines within jurisdictions.

Meetings are March 20th at the Comfort Inn Suites in Chillicothe and the following day, March 21st, at the Days Inn of Kirksville. Both programs begin at 11:30 and include a free lunch, followed by a couple hours of informational instruction.

Sullivan County Emergency Management Director Dennis Goldsmith described the sessions as an opportunity to meet pipeline owner/operators and to learn specific information regarding pipeline locations and response capabilities.

To register for the free class, visit this link and click on the RSVP button by the class location. Goldsmith stated registering does not commit you to attend, however, it allows sponsors to ensure there is adequate table space and food

available for registered participants.

Anyone with questions may contact Sullivan County Emergency Management Director, Dennis Goldsmith, at [email protected]. The phone number near Milan to call is 660-265-5619 or contact a local Emergency Management Director.