Pilot dies in Daviess County plane crash

A crop duster airplane crashed into a bean field near the intersection of State Highway B and State Highway K in northern Daviess County on August 8, 2023, around 11:50 a.m., resulting in the death of the pilot.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the National Transportation Safety Board are currently investigating the incident.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further details are available at this time. Additional information will be released after the investigation is completed.

