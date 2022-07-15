“Pig Out in the Park” set for July 16th in Braymer

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Sixth Annual Pig Out in the Park will be held on July 16th as a fundraiser for the Shoal Creek Volunteer Fire Department. Judging will begin at Braymer Tait Park at noon. Participants can check in on the evening of July 15th.

There will be four categories: chicken, pork, ribs, and beef brisket. All smokers and cookers are permitted. Kansas City Barbeque Society rules and regulations will be used. The fee for registration at the gate is $75.

There will also be games, a tractor pull starting at 10 am, and music by the Cody Vanderau Band from 8 pm to midnight. Admission is free.

More information can be obtained about the Pig Out in the Park in Braymer by contacting Rhett Wiedmier at 660-973-1293, Farrel Clevenger at 660-247-0227, or Terrence Goodsell at 660-973-3880.