Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

At the north city limits of Bucklin on Wednesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a southbound pickup ran off Highway 129 and struck the ditch.

The driver, 70-year-old Richard Ogle of Unionville, received minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital.

The truck received moderate damage.

Assisting were the Linn County Sheriff’s Department as well as Bucklin and Marceline first responders.

Related