Pickup truck a total loss and 15 to 20 acres burned near Hickory

Local News April 20, 2023April 20, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Vehicle Fire news graphic
Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District Chief Kenny Roberts reports a pickup truck is a total loss after a fire on Southwest 60th Street near Hickory on April 19th. The fire also burned about 15 to 20 acres of a Conservation Reserve Program field.

The pickup was driven onto the field and got stuck. Roberts says either the truck’s tires spinning or its exhaust system caught the CRP on fire, and the truck also caught on fire.

The pickup was near the road. He reports Bob and Barb Mammon were able to get out of the truck. No injuries were reported. Bob Mammon was the owner of the truck and land.

Grundy County Rural responded with three fire trucks. Firefighters were at the scene for approximately an hour.

Jennifer Thies

